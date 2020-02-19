There have been three bills introduced this legislative session to protect babies, and all have been referred to committees for hearings.
Senate File 97 is the “Born alive infant-means of care” bill. It requires that the commonly accepted means of care given to any infant born alive shall also be given in the treatment of any infant aborted alive. It has been referred to the Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee. Pastor Jonathan Lange wrote an excellent and timely article concerning this issue, which was published in the Tribune Eagle on Friday, Feb. 14.