My earlier letter to the editor (June 22, “Cutting PEPFAR program would be a deliberate choice to kill people”) laid out the argument for reauthorization of the President’s Emergency Program for AIDS Relief. The program expires in September, despite virtually unanimous support in Congress.

In the name of life, a few House members (including Rep. Michael McCaul, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Rep. Chris Smith, who helped write the original PEPFAR legislation) are ready to kill at least 20 million people – 15 million adults and 5 million children.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus