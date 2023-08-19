My earlier letter to the editor (June 22, “Cutting PEPFAR program would be a deliberate choice to kill people”) laid out the argument for reauthorization of the President’s Emergency Program for AIDS Relief. The program expires in September, despite virtually unanimous support in Congress.
In the name of life, a few House members (including Rep. Michael McCaul, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Rep. Chris Smith, who helped write the original PEPFAR legislation) are ready to kill at least 20 million people – 15 million adults and 5 million children.
Under pressure from groups claiming to believe in the sanctity of life, these congressmen want not just to ensure that none of the funding pays for abortions (which it wouldn’t), but that none of the funding goes to any agency that might provide an abortion. If such an amendment should pass, it could eliminate PEPFAR’s ability to reach people in remote villages, as well as poor neighborhoods in cities.
In other words, in addition to their “right to life” holocaust, these congressmen’s efforts could gut fragile health care infrastructures around the world. How many more are they prepared kill by closing clinics? Aren’t they satisfied with the millions who would die from losing access to HIV medication?
Powerful anti-abortion organizations that release scorecards on candidates at election time are threatening a black mark against House members who don’t help them carry out this slaughter.
Regardless of your position on abortion, let Rep. Hageman know you can see this blackmail is not about the right to life, but a naked exercise in power. Tell her she needs to stand up for life with her vote in support of PEPFAR and with her voice as she talks to her colleagues in the House.
