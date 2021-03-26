The following is a letter I sent to Secretary of State Ed Buchanan. I encourage others to do the same. He is elected, and as voters, we have a right to know where he stands on this issue. He is up for reelection in 2022. His email is SecOfState@wyo.gov.
Mr. Secretary, I would like to know your position on HR 1, or any similar legislation that may be proposed by the U.S. Senate or Congress and signed into law.
Simply put, HR 1 violates the U.S. Constitution. Any such legislation seeks to take away states' rights to govern elections and instead federalize them. Where do you stand on one of the most important issues facing the country – election integrity and states' rights? The constant overreach by the federal government for more and more power MUST be restrained, NOW more than ever before. Individual states must stand strong and protect the states' right to govern.
I hope you stand with other secretaries of state like John R. (Jay) Ashcroft of Missouri, who has publicly stated HR 1 is unconstitutional, and, if signed into law, he will immediately challenge it in court, and, equally important, he will ignore it in the state of Missouri. Will you do the same here is Wyoming?