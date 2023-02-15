Recently, the Senate passed SJ 11 to have Wyoming join the Convention of States. With that vote, the Senate affirms that Wyoming stands for freedom and a commitment to be part of an effort to discuss and suggest amendments to help rein in the feds.

The federal government is out of control. With the national debt exceeding $31 trillion and the deep-state bureaucrats running the show, something has to be done.

