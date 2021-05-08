Open letter to the Trumplican GOP:
We the People aren’t nearly as gullible as you think we are. For once, I’m proud to say that our U.S. representative from Wyoming realizes that no matter how many times you repeat a lie, it is still a lie.
You’d think after four years of supporting a criminal president and his GOP enablers, who systematically dismantled the guardrails that are supposed to protect We the People from exactly what was attempted on Jan. 6, that you would have backed off long ago. You won’t move toward mitigating the incredible damage that you have inflicted on our nation because you don’t have the moral strength or conviction to admit your role in the worst crime against our Constitution and our democracy in our nation’s history. Your blind allegiance to the criminal former president and his lunatic rantings prevents you from mustering the courage to stop the harm you’re doing.
His statement that Facebook and other social media are “a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our country …” and that they “must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process” is more accurately applied to the criminal GOP and ex-president, rather than social media. I have no doubt that you, the GOP, lack depth of character and will continue to show contempt and disrespect for We the People and the principles on which our democracy was founded: our inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness; consent of the governed through rule of law; separation of powers; civil liberties and civil rights. The rest of the world rightly believes that we as a nation are the biggest threat to democracy throughout the world.
I urge everyone to take moral stock in our present circumstances and to honor our oaths of office, rather than make jokes of them. Even though I will agree to disagree with her on any number of subjects, I applaud our lone U.S. representative for drawing the line at her oath of office and standing up for the truth.