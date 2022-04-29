The focus on high school athletics is overwhelming, especially in LCSD1. Millions of dollars are often allotted for sports complexes, such as the brand new swimming complex at East High School. Meanwhile, district ACT scores are consistently below the national average. Academics are too often neglected as compared to sports. LCSD1 is doing a great disservice to its top achieving students, myself included.
Recognition is frequently awarded to high school athletes. In fact, my own brother, Nicholas Fraley, was awarded the “Top Male Athlete” of the 2016 graduating class. This achievement was known school-wide, as an assembly was and is still held naming the top athletes. He has a plaque hanging in the halls at Central High School, his legacy forever immortalized.
On the other hand, I have a 4.439 cumulative, weighted GPA and will graduate with nearly 70 college credits. I commit nearly every possible waking hour to school. A weighted GPA considers AP and college-level courses in order to differentiate and provide a new scale for students, usually resulting in an objective, singular top student.
I have spoken with both my own principal, Fred George, as well as my father, James Fraley, the assistant superintendent of instruction, who both made clear that it is unlikely I shall be given any award or recognition amongst my peers. The countless late nights spent preparing for tests, the drive to maintain my GPA and challenge myself academically has been completely invalidated in my school and household.
Athleticism is genetically predetermined; hard work and effort will never be the greatest factor in athletic achievement. Academics is different in this way, especially in high school. Hard work exemplifies a student far greater in academics than it ever could in athletics. Yet this effort in academics goes unrecognized in LCSD1. Challenging oneself in school and academics is not nearly as impressive as a state sports title.