I am shocked that someone would want to ban dogs from Lions Park.
As a responsible dog owner that goes there every day, I agree that some dog owners do not pickup after their dogs. The attitude to ban all dogs sounds like grade-school philosophy.
The biggest problem is the geese that poop all over the sidewalks. That is where you have to really watch so your dogs or yourself don’t step in it.
Do you know the difference between goose poop and dog poop, Mr. England? So should we also ban the geese?
Should we ban the folks that throw their garbage on the ground and the fishermen that often leave fishing lines and hooks for animals to get trapped in? What a great idea! Let’s ban everyone.
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.