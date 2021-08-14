Sen. John Barrasso, in a recent speech before the Senate, spewed the well-worn Republican rhetoric about the White House, CDC, NIH and Dr. Fauci giving us mixed messages about wearing masks, and therefore refusing to endorse mask wearing for vaccinated people and school children.
It seemed like an obvious attempt to score pre-election points with "the Base" as he nears his next primary election. After all, it is all about getting reelected, not protecting the people of Wyoming. He has stooped to the likes of Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kevin McCarthy, Ted Cruz and others. But, I will give him kudos for saying that we should all get vaccinated.
Unfortunately, my Republican Party has so politicized the use of masks and vaccines that it has resulted in many unnecessary deaths of my fellow Wyomingites. Wyoming consistently ranks as one of the five least-vaccinated states. Not wearing masks will result in more infections and more deaths. People getting vaccinated now will require at least six weeks to be fully protected with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, and in the meantime should wear a mask to protect themselves, their families and their loved ones.
The message from the White House, CDC, NIH, Dr. Fauci and our local health department is NOT a mixed message. The message from these groups is an EVOLVING message as the COVID-19 virus EVOLVES. And so, the message may (and has) changed on a monthly, weekly or even daily basis. Because we have failed to get vaccinated, we are in a delta variant surge and once again are advised to wear masks.
My advice would be that orthopedic surgeon Sen. Barrasso stick to talking about people with bone problems and leave the COVID-19 protection information to the infectious disease specialists (even if it is evolving or if they have to "flip-flop" about shutdowns or school closures).
I was willing to sacrifice my life for our country during my military service. I am NOT willing to jeopardize my life now so a senator can get reelected.