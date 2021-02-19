Last night, as I watched Channel 5 and saw Sen. John Barrasso honoring the National Guard, who had been called to protect our nation's Capitol from those who were trying to take over our government and kill our elected representatives, my blood was boiling!
Yes, those fine Guardsmen and women deserve the accolades, but they would not have had to be there if Sen. Barrasso had done his job a year ago and voted to remove Donald J. Trump from office. Think of the lives that could have been saved! Not only the lives that were lost on, or as a result of, Jan. 6, 2021, but lives that have been lost to the pandemic that we are suffering through. John Barrasso threw the American people under the bus a year ago, and he did so again this past Saturday.
The 15 senators who did not attend Thursday's session of the trial should NOT have been allowed to vote on the issue! How disrespectful! I have tried to find if Sen. Cynthia Lummis was one of them, to no avail, but I did hear that she was.
Sen. Jamie Raskin of Maryland is to be praised for his part in presenting the indisputable evidence that Trump did, indeed, incite those people to attack the Capitol and the people therein with intent to overthrow our government and kill our officials, including the vice president of the United States! Senator Raskin deserves to be praised, most especially, since he is doing this right after the tragic death of his son.
People who had a part in the killing of Jews during World War II are still being brought to trial. Bank robbers are still arrested although they have left the bank; it is NOT unconstitutional to try Donald J. Trump for his crimes now! Personally, I think he should be tried at the Hague for crimes against humanity.