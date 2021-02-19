On Tuesday, Feb. 9, the U.S. Senate voted that it has the jurisdiction to try a president once he has left office. Although the Constitution does not directly address the issue, most scholars agree that Congress has the authority to impeach and convict a former president.
The recent trial in the Senate was constitutional because the Senate's role in an impeachment is defined by two separate judgments: the first is to remove, and the second is to disqualify.
The Senate's power to disqualify an individual from future office is the primary evidence that trying the impeachment of a former officer is constitutional. If that were not the case, an officer facing impeachment, or an officer who has already been impeached and is about to be removed, could avoid disqualification simply by resigning.
The House impeachment managers spent several days before the Senate, proving their case beyond any reasonable doubt. Anyone who followed the proceedings is now fully aware that ex-President Trump is guilty, as charged, of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
However, the recent vote on the issue of jurisdiction presented a challenge for Wyoming Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso during the impeachment trial. These people would likely have preferred to hide behind a dubious legal premise, rather than vote on the facts as to whether ex-President Trump incited an insurrection against the U.S. government on Jan. 6.
Unfortunately, the fix was in. Despite the overwhelming evidence and the Feb. 9 vote, when the House managers concluded their presentation, Lummis, Barrasso and 41 other U.S. senators simply voted to acquit.
Rep. Liz Cheney clearly understands the gravity of the situation. Long after her time in Congress has passed, she will be remembered for her leadership and her courageous statement, “There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”
And long after Lummis and Barrasso skulk away from the Senate without ceremony, these two will be remembered for their failure to simply call out “treason” by its name.