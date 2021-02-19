Sen. Barrasso is a senator from Wyoming. His job is to legislate and represent our best interests.
The Founding Fathers created the Senate, precisely, to balance the will of the mob and the will of a would-be king. They knew that individuals of charisma and power could lead us into despotism. In the 18th century, that was monarchy. Today, we know it as authoritarianism, fascism and oligarchy.
In a democracy, we vote for a leader. Often, we vote poorly. Yet, when we do, we find out. Then we vote for someone else. Senator Barrasso (doctor turned constitutional lawyer) knows damn well that the president he has supported and excused has lied, not just to the American people, but to the very people who believed in him. He has capitalized on the devotion of people who believe that America is theirs and only theirs. He agreed with them. The rest of America disagrees.
When faced with that fact (the election), he lied again. He lied again, only to his believers. He coerced them to action, and single-handedly used them to subvert what my father gave his youth, his health and his life to preserve. Senator, you know your electorate believes the lies and your pandering will surely keep you in office.
But you are a senator of the United States of America. If your constituents have been lied to, you need to lead, you need to tell the truth. Lead, dammit!