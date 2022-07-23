I had an opportunity recently to speak with Rep. Landon Brown regarding his stance on several issues.

Rep. Brown would like to sponsor legislation that would establish a refugee resettlement program in the state. These efforts, if successful, would most certainly place more pressure on housing and social programs available to local residents. Such a program would also likely place additional stress on school resources. The state is already looking at ballooning deficits due to K-12 educational spending. It would seem that a resettlement program would further exacerbate this problem.

