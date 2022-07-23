I had an opportunity recently to speak with Rep. Landon Brown regarding his stance on several issues.
Rep. Brown would like to sponsor legislation that would establish a refugee resettlement program in the state. These efforts, if successful, would most certainly place more pressure on housing and social programs available to local residents. Such a program would also likely place additional stress on school resources. The state is already looking at ballooning deficits due to K-12 educational spending. It would seem that a resettlement program would further exacerbate this problem.
Rep. Brown also supports the legalization of recreational marijuana. Colorado has legalized the recreation use of marijuana. In a study termed the "Colorado Experiment," doctors fear that health costs associated with marijuana related problems will exceed whatever financial benefits that are derived to the state from such sales.
In addition, a significant increase in the number of teen suicides was noted in Colorado over the past five years, and marijuana was the number one drug found when toxicology is reported.
I would encourage voters to check into Rep. Brown's voting record and stance on important issues. With all the problems that we are facing as a state and country today, the importance of doing a little research on political candidates becomes paramount.