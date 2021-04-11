When our son was too young to vote, I would take him with me when I voted. I wanted him to learn the process. When he turned 18, he went to the county and registered.
When Election Day came, he walked to the local grade school to vote. He returned shortly, and told me they would not allow him to vote, that he had already voted. He had been with me all day, and had not voted.
I returned with him to the polling place, and all three election judges had his name crossed out, that he had already voted. Apparently, someone had voted using his name.
Due to word limits on letters, I won't get into the resolution of this. If voter ID was required, this could not have happened. I have no idea how common this is, or if any elections have been affected then or since.
You will not find any trace of this in any election fraud statistics. But based on this incident, I believe voter ID should be mandatory. Does this belief make me a racist? If you choose to believe that, feel free.
While voting is a right for all citizens, it should come with some level of responsibility.
Editor's note: Gov. Mark Gordon has signed Wyoming's voter ID requirement, House Bill 75, into law. It goes into effect July 1.