It saddens me when pundits, letter writers and political wannabes push the idea that Rep. Cheney, in deploring the riot that besieged the Capitol on Jan. 6, and in supporting the investigation of its roots, is “bashing” the has-been who incited the mayhem on that terrible day.
These people don’t apparently care that the insurrectionists' supporters saw fit to break windows, scale walls, beat people, smear excrement, mortally threaten Vice President Pence and terrorize all our lawmakers. Five people died in connection with the riot; all of us were traumatized. Doesn’t matter to them.
No, what matters is that Rep. Cheney be roundly shamed for daring to label the riot what it was and identify who brought it on. What matters to them is that the most attention-seeking resident of Mar-a-Lago be catered to and fawned over, no matter what crimes he may have incited or committed. What matters to him, of course, is that his full-time fundraising gimmicks continue to be enhanced. That he summoned the mob and sicced it on the Capitol Jan. 6, a day drenched in infamy in the nation’s and the world’s collective memory, is best soon forgotten, according to his sycophants.
It’s insulting both to Rep. Cheney and to Wyomingites to suggest that, because Wyoming went big for the guy in 2016 and 2020, it follows that our sole representative must pay homage to him, no questions asked.
Since when is lickspittle loyalty a character trait Wyoming values? Wyoming voters I know prefer a representative who upholds their oath to support the Constitution (Article VI, clause 3), and has the integrity to rise to the occasion when, as now, it is necessary to defend democracy by investigating the events surrounding Jan. 6. Wyoming has always liked a lawmaker with backbone and the ability to get hard things done – think Alan Simpson and Mike Enzi.
Don’t be surprised if Rep. Liz Cheney handily beats out all the small-time primary challengers whose only known political talent is displaying fawning admiration for a phony and an insurrectionist. I’m quite sure we can do better than that.