In the midst of all the deluge of news that we find ourselves in, one thing that might have escaped many people's notice is Sunday, April 19, marked the start of National Volunteer Week.
As a staff member of the Alzheimer’s Association Wyoming Chapter, I know firsthand just how important volunteers are to not only our mission, but the missions of every nonprofit, homeless shelter, food drive and house of worship in Wyoming. Without the tens of thousands of Wyomingites who give unselfishly to nonprofits like the Alzheimer’s Association, so much great work could never be accomplished.
At the Alzheimer’s Association, we have dozens of volunteers who advocate for the 10,000 Wyomingites living with the disease and the 28,000 unpaid caregivers in this state. They spend hundreds of hours a year making phone calls and writing emails to our elected officials, raising money for research and running support groups for families dealing with this disease. I am inspired every day by their tireless dedication, and find strength and motivation in all they give of themselves without a single thought toward compensation or recognition.
And my experience isn’t unique in Wyoming. Talk to the pastor down the street, the senior center across town or the charity running the local food bank, and each of them will tell you just how vital each one of their volunteers are to the success of their mission.
So, while we’re all focused on how we as a state and as a nation will get through this pandemic, let us all take a moment to recognize the contributions of the thousands upon thousands of Wyomingites who give of themselves to help those who need help.