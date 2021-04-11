Mr. Bebout told a big lie in Bill Sniffin’s April 7 column when he said, “One of the primary causes for the recent power crisis in Texas was the removal of so many coal-fired power plants from the state’s power grid.”
This is simply not true. The main reason for the power crisis in Texas was the failure of the state to winterize its systems. The Texas power grid is made up of 46% natural gas (thermal), 23% wind (renewable), 18% coal (thermal), 11% nuclear (thermal) and 2% solar (renewable). None of these systems were properly winterized so that they could function adequately during the unusually cold weather that Texas experienced.
In fact, according to Dan Woodfin, who is the head of systems operations for ERCOT (the Electric Reliability Council of Texas), “There is significantly more megawatts in that thermal unit category than in the renewable category as far as what's out during this particular event at the current time [Feb. 16, 2021].”
So, Mr. Bebout, even if Texas’ electrical grid consisted of more than 18% coal, it would not have helped the situation.