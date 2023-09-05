Editor's note: An exception to the 350-word limit has been made for the following letter, which was addressed to University of Wyoming President Edward Seidel.
Dear President Seidel,
I am writing to express my deep concern and disappointment regarding an incident that took place during the Wyoming and Texas Tech football game on Sept 2, 2023. My family attended the game, traveling from Colorado Springs, as Tech is my husband's alma mater, and it was our children's first experience seeing a Tech football game live.
Following a great comeback by Wyoming to win the game, a group of approximately 24 Wyoming students rushed from their student section to the visitors' side of the stadium, directing offensive chants and obscene gestures, including the use of profanities, at the visiting team and its fans.
As a result of this hostile behavior, my husband felt compelled to quickly remove our 8- and 10-year-old sons from the scene, scaling a fence, as the gate to the visitors' side was not open to allow visitors to leave quickly. The situation escalated as one Wyoming student continued to direct offensive language and gestures at head Tech coach Joey McGuire, necessitating his hurried removal from the field by security personnel amid concerns for his safety.
Regrettably, our young children were exposed to this unsavory spectacle, an experience they had never encountered before.
It deeply troubles us that our sons, who had been eagerly looking forward to this event for months, are now predominantly discussing this negative encounter, overshadowing your win and Tech's performance.
In our family, we have attended various college and NFL games, and while passionate rivalry is expected, there are certain social norms and standards of behavior that should be upheld that we have always seen until this game. I was motivated to write this email as my 8-year-old son today flipped off his brother while practicing for his flag football team. Since they had never seen this gesture before this game, the fallout of your students' behavior at a school-sanctioned event continues to be a problem for my family.
As a concerned parent (and teacher), I believe it is crucial for universities to take responsibility for their students' conduct during such events. There is a history of your institution allowing obscene actions against other visiting teams (Air Force Academy) that are enough to make the fans not want to attend the games that you host, making Wyoming lose out on ticket sales, directly impacting your bottom line.
I strongly urge you to implement consequences for students who engage in behavior that violates the standards of conduct expected at your university. If such standards do not currently exist, I implore you to consider adopting them. This is not only for the well-being of my family, but for all families attending your games who may be similarly affected by the inappropriate behavior of your student body.
I trust that you will take this matter seriously and take appropriate steps to ensure a safe, respectful and enjoyable environment for all attendees. I appreciate your attention to this issue and hope to see positive changes in the future.
Thank you for your time and consideration.
