I don’t believe it! I actually found something that Rodger McDaniel and I agree on. Rodger’s article in Sunday’s paper, “Trapping rules need to protect pets from harm,” is right on target.
With thousands of acres of forest away from trails used by the public, I cannot see why it is legal to set traps where a pet or a child might be harmed. I wholeheartedly agree that the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission needs to enact reasonable trapping regulations so the public can safely use public lands without exposing pets or children to dangerous traps or cyanide bombs.