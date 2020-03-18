A morning news story on March 17 reported that a pair of U.S. senators are floating the idea of sending $1,000 to every American adult. This borders on criminal-level fraud. The politicians are simply trying to buy our vote.
Yes, there are many people in our country who may put that money to good use. There are far more citizens who do not have a day-to-day need that would simply buy a trinket or build their savings.
If our politicians are going to spend that amount of money, I would hope there are enough of them who have the common sense to give it to the states, specifically designated for assistance with increased unemployment compensation or helping those in need, such as helping with utility bills or property tax relief for the elderly.
Beyond that, the money would be useful for assisting local agencies who help the homeless or feed the hungry. Or maybe some families who are experiencing drastically increasing child care bills due to schools being closed could benefit.
A pair of final stipulations in sending this money to the states should specify that if the states need increased staff to manage this money, they should look to the highly qualified and readily available volunteer corps in our country. Finally, there should be some strict accountability for this money to ensure that it reached the right target and not some states’ general funds or some bureaucrats’ pockets.