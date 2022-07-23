Paul Raffa was right on in his letter to the editor, and did good work getting his facts straight.
Does that mean the Democratic Party is right? No way! It just means the Republican Party needs to do some reevaluation and get their facts straight.
The Bible does not support liars and bullies, but it sure seems that the Republican Party does.
At least Liz Cheney has the strength to buck the Republican Party and stand up for what is right.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.