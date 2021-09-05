Well, here we go again with the pundits, 20/20 hindsightseers and critics when it comes to our departure from Afghanistan. I am sure that most of it will be coming from Republicans in order to score partisan points.
I salute President Biden for having the courage to accomplish something that his predecessors did not have have the guts to do. We should have left 10-15 years ago. Twenty years in a wasted war with $2 trillion spent and 2,500 deaths, not to mention the 20,000 injuries, has not been worth it.
Just like in Iraq, we never should have gone there in the first place. Ostensibly, the reason for going there was to root out the perpetrators of 9/11, and my argument is that it could have been done in a smarter way, such as satellite imaging, drone flights or even temporary insurgency groups. This could have been followed with bombing strikes.
All we ended up with was a corrupt government and a 300,000-member Army that did not have the will or the courage to fight. In the end, they just melted away and left all the military equipment to the Taliban.
People will argue about the timing of the departure, but don't forget that it was the previous administration that had an agreement with the Taliban to depart by May 1. Also, all American citizens and friendly Afghans have been extracted, and a lot of those still there don't want to leave, and if they do, we will get them out safely.
If not now, when? Stop your whining, and support our president.