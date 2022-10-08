Vladimir Putin recently announced Russia’s annexation of four additional regions of Ukraine. International law is clear on this issue: annexation and territorial conquest are strictly forbidden by the Charter of the United Nations.
President Biden released a strong response: “The United States condemns Russia’s fraudulent attempt today to annex sovereign Ukrainian territory. Russia is violating international law, trampling on the United Nations Charter and showing its contempt for peaceful nations everywhere.”
On the subject of illegal annexations, Israel captured and occupied East Jerusalem from Jordon in the Six Day War of 1967. In 1980, it claimed sovereignty over East Jerusalem by enacting a law that declared Jerusalem to be Israel’s unified capital. The United Nations Security Council countered by passing Resolution 478 that ruled that law to be "null and void."
During the same war, Israel also captured the Golan Heights from Syria; a de facto annexation occurred in 1981 when it applied Israeli law to the occupied area. The United Nations Security Council reacted by passing Resolution 497, which declared Israel’s action to be "null and void and without international legal effect."
On Dec. 6, 2017, President Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. On March 25, 2019, he also signed a proclamation that recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. These actions put our country at odds with much of the international community, including the EU and the UN which consider both East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights to be “occupied territories”.
Biden’s statement is quite ironic, however, because in June 2021, his administration affirmed that the U.S. would continue to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Obviously, that position does not align with the United Nations Charter or the Fourth Geneva Convention, which also expressly prohibits the annexation of occupied territory.
In the future, President Biden might consider purchasing a retirement home in the Golan’s newest community, “Trump Heights,” discretely named after you-know-who. Israel may arrange for a discount, and maybe even assign Biden’s name to a side street, roundabout or, possibly, the municipal sanitation transfer station.