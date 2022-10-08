Vladimir Putin recently announced Russia’s annexation of four additional regions of Ukraine. International law is clear on this issue: annexation and territorial conquest are strictly forbidden by the Charter of the United Nations.

President Biden released a strong response: “The United States condemns Russia’s fraudulent attempt today to annex sovereign Ukrainian territory. Russia is violating international law, trampling on the United Nations Charter and showing its contempt for peaceful nations everywhere.”

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus