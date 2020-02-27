I have resided here since April of 1977, but this is the first time I have written a letter to the editor.
A very important bill in this legislative session is House Bill 79, Railroad Safety, which will require by state law that each train operated by a Class 1 Railroad in the state of Wyoming must be crewed by two persons. Thus, the current practice of a locomotive engineer and a conductor on every train will be maintained throughout our great state. The bill will ensure the safety of Wyoming citizens, railroad workers and our environment.