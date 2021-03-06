Recently the Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee voted to advance Senate File 80. This bill would place a 30-day limit on emergency public health orders, after which the Legislature would need to renew them. It would also allow each county to opt out of the orders. This bill and similar bills (HB 56, HB 98 and HB 113) could turn future public health emergencies into a disaster.
What if the Legislature is not in session when the orders are due for renewal or legislators don’t have the public health expertise to make a good decision? This last point became obvious during the recent debate on SF 80. One senator minimized the importance of COVID-19 vaccines. He also questioned the constitutionality of public health orders, thereby suggesting he might be against all such orders. Another senator proclaimed he doesn’t trust health experts.
These kinds of opinions are not uncommon among legislators. Turning over emergency decision-making to the Legislature during a pandemic is a recipe for disaster! Science must remain at the center of decision-making.
Fortunately, there is a bill that offers a reasonable alternative to SF 80 and similar bills. SF 30 would establish a task force to assess the state’s pandemic response structure. At the recent hearing on SF 80, the Governor’s Office, the County Commissioners Association and a representative from education urged the committee to set aside SF 80 in deference to the task force approach. The committee declined.
Last fall, when the pandemic was raging, almost all county health officers signed a letter encouraging the governor to institute a mask order. During that same time period, a video was produced showing a physician in Casper pleading for help in his overcrowded hospital. Shortly thereafter, Gov. Gordon responded with great political courage and issued a statewide mask order. That decision undoubtedly saved many lives.
But where are those county health officers now? Why are they not showing up at the Legislature to oppose these draconian health emergency bills? Where is the medical community? Where is the Wyoming Public Health Association? We hope representatives from these groups will speak up before it’s too late.