Today's (Thursday, Feb. 27) paper had an interesting front page. Both above the fold articles were about legislation working its way through the system. They showed both ends of the spectrum.
On the one hand, there's the bill aimed at reducing recidivism rates. If passed, this bill would help a lot of people on several levels. If they can help keep a felon from returning to prison, they help that specific individual and his/her family. They help the community at large, since that's where the victims come from.