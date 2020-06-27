I'm surprised that the Hispanic activists (June 14) are standing with "Black Lives Matter" because BLM condones and likely participates in riots, including burning and looting of businesses – many of which are owned by, employ and/or serve Blacks in their neighborhoods.
Also, BLM has gained prominence partly by promulgating lies, such as that Michael Brown was killed by a policeman in Ferguson, Missouri, while he was holding his hands up. That has been proven false as the Obama justice department and the policeman's trial concluded that Brown attacked the policeman, as validated by witnesses – some of whom were Black – leading to his acquittal.