Without a doubt, this is a time of uncertainty, and for some a time of great fear. We are inundated with all the news of how bad things are and how they could be worse in the coming months.
Yet even in these times, we are reminded of the goodness of those around us. Acts of compassion and kindness – whether our own, or those shared with us by others – help us to stay positive and hopeful.
Yesterday, I heard of a neighbor who shared that she had taken a leave of absence from her job to help deliver meals to those who are homebound and to volunteer at one of the local assisted living facilities. Recently, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle shared with us the commitment by the school district to feed those youth who are in need and are affected by the closure of schools. Then, we read about Richard Johnson and Corey Lynn Loghry launching a Community Collections Facebook page to coordinate the collection and distribution of items needed by individuals.
We applaud the Wyoming Tribune Eagle for sharing examples of kindness and caring by those individuals or groups who are faithfully stepping up to help one another through this dangerous and uncertain time.
As we move through these next weeks and months, we at Compassionate Cheyenne invite all of us to look for those sacred moments when can respond safely with caring to those in need. Look for those moments when we see or hear about compassionate actions by others.
In an effort to stay as positive as possible, and to rise to a higher calling, let us share our stories of those who, with kindness, caring and compassion, reach out to care for others. If you have a story, we ask you to send a brief letter to the editor (https://www.wyomingnews.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/) so all of us can be encouraged and find deeper hope.