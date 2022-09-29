The novel "Lolita," by Vladimir Nabokov, was never banned, neither was it censured. Book banning, at times, seems to be more of a political game. As a matter of fact, there were two "Lolita" films produced, the second one more pedophilic than the first.
Controversy is an unchanging fad. People take to whatever moves them politically, and what titillates the bias provocations of the herd mentality and the unlearned masses.
School systems hire professional librarians, who, in turn, select a library board committee from the community, i.e., parents, laypersons, professionals, hopefully, some, in the field of publishing.
Older generations fail to realize that present-day children, their environs, mobility, intellects and societal acceptances vary drastically from those of the 1950s, '60s or even the '80s. What social era are we speaking of when referring to the Generations X and Z? Their ideas, desires and thinking habits are focused within the apocalyptic concept – nothing is surprising … also true with many of their young parents.
Much of today’s sensationalism is pretentious, just moving with the fad – critical race theory and the likes. What needs to be censured or banned is the all-night sexting.
Book banning is just another euphemism to replace words or acronyms like conservatism, racism, affirmative action or CRT – loaded with bigotry and indirectly referring to “Negrophobia,” the generally targeted and intended idea.