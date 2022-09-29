The novel "Lolita," by Vladimir Nabokov, was never banned, neither was it censured. Book banning, at times, seems to be more of a political game. As a matter of fact, there were two "Lolita" films produced, the second one more pedophilic than the first.

Controversy is an unchanging fad. People take to whatever moves them politically, and what titillates the bias provocations of the herd mentality and the unlearned masses.

