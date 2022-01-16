At Monday’s meeting, school board member Christy Klaassen and a number of parents expressed shock and dismay at the contents of some books in the LCSD1 libraries. These books talk about prostitution, sexual relationships, LGBTQ issues – the list of distressing material goes on.
Mrs. Klaassen wasn’t raised in Cheyenne like I was, so she doesn’t know the full extent of material that has been displayed and taught in Wyoming schools. When I was attending school in LCSD1 decades ago, we read books with all kinds of shocking topics, including:
Teen pregnancy, sexual assault, death and mental illness ("As I Lay Dying")
War, death, prostitution and dismemberment ("The Things They Carried")
Murder, fratricide, mental illness and (probably) incest ("Hamlet")
Adultery, bigotry and bullying ("The Scarlet Letter")
Murder, grave robbing and playing God ("Frankenstein")
Those things don’t even touch the extreme contents of one of the most influential books in English literature. Though we didn’t read it in school, it was important to be familiar with it so that you understood literary references to it. That one has everything: slavery, prostitution, human sacrifice, child murder, plagues, discrimination against disabled people, genocide, reanimation of the dead and even incest. For that particular book, I recommend the King James version if you really want to understand all the exciting stuff.
I hope readers can tell that I’m being both facetious and factual. These classic works of literature, and the Bible itself, are chock full of material that could offend someone’s taste. But rather than censoring them or demanding they be taken off school shelves, we teach them every day at school and every Sunday at church.
The biggest difference between these texts and the ones that so offend Mrs. Klaassen is the passage of time. Sixty years ago, "Lady Chatterly’s Lover" was banned and on trial; today it’s on many school syllabi.
Books always have, and always will, contain content that can ruffle feathers. The best way to read such books is in a place where trained professionals are available to talk to children, answer questions and make reading suggestions. In other words, a school.