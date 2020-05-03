I, too, had the same phone call from "my" grandson. It was almost identical to yesterday's letter to the editor.
"Hello Grandma, this is your favorite grandson. You know who it is, right? "
"My" grandson was in New Jersey for a friend's wedding, and he, too, was driving. He, too, "doesn't" drink, but ... He, too, was "driving" and was hit by a car going through a red light. Here, too, was a woman "six months pregnant and in critical condition in the hospital."
Then his "lawyer" got on the phone. I gave him an unlady-like comment and hung up. Then I called my daughter (in another state) and said, "Where is Thomas"? She said, "In his room."
Scammers need better information. I don't go by the name "Grandma."