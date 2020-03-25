So Cheyenne school board member Mr. Nathan Breen decided the beginning days of a global economic and public health crisis was the best time to feed his political ambition to run for a different office and neglect his existing duties to our children?
At the same time our school district leadership and school board were deciding whether to send kids home for two months, with absolutely no plan yet to continue educating our kids online or in the home (!), Mr. Breen was busy working on his campaign plans and neglecting his public service duties.
Please resign as an overseer to my kids and let someone else do the job – someone who is actually committed to our children around the clock.