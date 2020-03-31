I was dismayed by Bryan Jones’ letter that conjured an image of Nate Breen that I believe doesn’t exist.
Mr. Jones characterized Mr. Breen’s decision to announce his campaign March 18 as a callous power grab, and said it came at the expense of Mr. Breen’s duty to the students he represents. Mr. Jones simultaneously says that LCSD1 leadership and board were making decisions, that no decision was made, and that Mr. Breen was too busy planning his campaign to participate.
Decisions were made before Mr. Jones’ letter was published, and full details of the district’s remote learning plan are available online. I found no news of Mr. Breen missing from any meetings. It is unclear how Mr. Jones is certain that Mr. Breen did not live up to his duties.
This implication that Mr. Breen is not serving the children of LCSD1 and the state at large is at odds with my experiences. I first met Nate as his student at Cheyenne Central 15 years ago. Mr. Breen was an extraordinary teacher, who challenged students to be more active in our communities and to consider every lesson in broader contexts than the curriculum demanded.
He also coached for We the People, a competition promoting civic engagement. It was clear that he ardently believes in the democratic process and the vital need for equitable, accessible and quality education as one of democracy’s cornerstones. Since retiring as a teacher, Mr. Breen has continued to advocate for policies which improve students' access to quality education as a member of the LCSD1 Board of Trustees and the State Board of Education.
Mr. Breen is running for Wyoming Senate, and I believe him when he says he is doing it to improve education. He is concerned that deep cuts to education funding in our state are doing real harm to our students and our economy. He sees an opportunity to protect Wyoming’s students through legislation.
This is not about personal political ambition for Mr. Breen. It is about continuing the work of being an educator. It is about doing more.