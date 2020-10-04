When Brittany Ashby filed for LCSD1 Board of Trustees, I was thrilled! While I was serving on the board, Ms. Ashby was appointed to fill out an unexpired term. She was selected because of her knowledge and past support of our community and schools, along with her extensive background working with nonprofit boards and agencies throughout our city and state.
After this appointment, Brittany was then a candidate for this position two years ago, but finished a few votes short of continuing her service.