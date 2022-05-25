May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. One of the extremes of poor mental health is suicide.
With this knowledge, I feel that Wyomingites should ask themselves why Wyoming leads all 50 states in suicide rate. In 2020, 182 Wyomingites took their own life. Recent newspaper articles have been published marking a rise in calls to the suicide prevention line.
There are, of course, varied reasons that individuals become vulnerable to thoughts of self-harm. Some of these reasons include financial or relationship problems, mental disorders, substance abuse disorders and bullying.
Having grown up in the "Cowboy State" and struggled through the pain of addiction, along with being LGBTQ, I can tell you that bullies are ever-present in the "Equality State" (a misnomer if there ever was one).
In my opinion, Wyoming has undergone very little growth in the emotional intelligence department since I was a child here in the '80s. The bullies of my generation have raised bullies.
The rollback on anti-bullying measures in Lander illustrate my point. Low emotional intelligence (marked by immaturity and insecurity) has been shown in studies as a huge factor as to why people bully others.
Wyoming should be ashamed to lack compassion for those who are different.
Are we proud of our hatred? Are we proud of our national standing when it comes to the suicide rate here? Proud of the murder of Matthew Shepard at the hateful hands of bullies?
If you are proud of these things, get checked out, because these, too, are signs of mental illness.