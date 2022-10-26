Sara Burlingame is wrong with her “supportive-gender-affirming” sales pitch. "Gender-affirming" is non-biological/non-scientific/non-reality. LGBT activists play on emotions vs. science, damaging children, leading them down a confusing path, using them as pawns in their destructive agenda. Parents protecting them from “gender-affirmation” love and supporting their children, they’re not the enemy.

One doesn’t have to be the “proverbial rocket scientist” to know God exists and that He didn’t put Susie's brain into Johnny's body or vice versa, necessitating our surgical/hormonal “correction of God’s mistake.” Children need mental health counseling, but that’s villainized/demonized by LGBT activists, unless it’s “gender-affirming.”

