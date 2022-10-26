Sara Burlingame is wrong with her “supportive-gender-affirming” sales pitch. "Gender-affirming" is non-biological/non-scientific/non-reality. LGBT activists play on emotions vs. science, damaging children, leading them down a confusing path, using them as pawns in their destructive agenda. Parents protecting them from “gender-affirmation” love and supporting their children, they’re not the enemy.
One doesn’t have to be the “proverbial rocket scientist” to know God exists and that He didn’t put Susie's brain into Johnny's body or vice versa, necessitating our surgical/hormonal “correction of God’s mistake.” Children need mental health counseling, but that’s villainized/demonized by LGBT activists, unless it’s “gender-affirming.”
Persons having attractions to pornography/sex/alcohol/drugs, or anything else, wanting professional help are never denied, unless it counters LGBT prospectives.
Transgender youth shouldn’t be “gender-affirmed,” but afforded professional counseling to help them accept their mind/body reality. We don’t amputate perfectly good arms or legs. However, why are LGBT activists/supporters/doctors, pharmaceutical corporations more than happy to castrate boys and give girls double-mastectomies/hysterectomies when those anatomical parts work perfectly; adamantly opposing mental health counseling which counters LGBT-transgender “affirmation;” is it denial, agenda, money – all three?
Pornography is never acceptable/beneficial. Pornography destroys men, exploits women, devastates families/marriages/societies, objectifies men/women/children, turning people into sexual predators and victims. So-called “age-appropriate pornography” is exceedingly harmful to children. Pornography is one of the most addictive and destructive aspects in society. There isn’t one instance where pornography has produced a beneficial outcome for anyone.
Nathan Winters is correct in his assessment of Burlingame's perspective regarding pornography. Showing children (or adults) pornography is the same as injecting them with cocaine or heroin to help children better understand drugs and why they shouldn’t be involved in drug usage. Euphemisms such as “gender-affirming” is the same as using “drug-affirmation” for addicts. We don’t affirm destructive behavior, but LGBT activists/supporters use euphemisms portraying aberrant sexual ideas/philosophy/behaviors as good.
Sexuality promoted by LGBT activists and out-of-control “gender-affirming” school/library boards, courts/doctors/legislators, is extremely harmful to children and society in general. Showing pornography makes absolutely no sense whatsoever in any situation. More beneficial are books illustrating altruism, generosity, chastity/purity, self-respect/restraint/self-control. Life is sexually transmitted when used as God intended. Death is also sexually transmitted when used perversely.