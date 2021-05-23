It was with some amazement that I read Ms. Burrows' letter of May 16. The excoriation of liberals as deniers and liars is hardly new, nor the misstatements and mistruths in her letter. It appears many folks have "views," but fewer still do actual historical research.
To deny the labor of those who built this nation with blood and sweat serves no one. Her ancestor freed slaves. My Jewish ones lived in a shack in the Dakota territory. My grandmother gave birth to eight children in one room. But, it was built on land taken from the Sioux.
It is a mixed story, America, with room for everyone's narrative. Our inclination to dualistic thinking must, in this time, cease. Newtonian black-and-white thinking has had its day. We are in the quantum age now. All our narratives are interconnected and rely on one another. And that is the truth.
We cannot separate them and us. There is only us. Each with our myths and stories about how our ancestors came to this land.
Truth is the Spanish were the first European settlers, establishing the first city in St. Augustine, Florida, in 1565. And the Spanish were the primary "owners and settlers" in the East and west for over 200 years. The first non-indigent language spoke here was Spanish, many by old families living in the Southwest and Colorado for six-plus generations. The story of human migration is still being told.
Which brings me to one family. Ann Dunham and Barack Obama. The former POTUS' parents met when they were students and married. After Ann delivered their son at the Honolulu hospital, the two parents diverged. Obama Sr. to Harvard for a Masters in economics and Kenya. Ann to continue to a Ph.D. in Anthropology. And except for four years spent in Indonesia, Barack Obama was raised by his maternal grandparents – Methodists from Kansas. Hardly bastions of communism. (Though as a non-racists, perhaps they qualified.)
As to how Barack Obama was admitted to Harvard, look it up. Because the story of this one family exemplifies the American experience. Loss, gain, opportunity, opportunity denied.