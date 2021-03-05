Every year, businesses both large and small have increases in their operating costs: rent, utilities, equipment, supplies, etc.
Those increases in expenses are non-negotiable for the most part. And every year, those businesses pass those cost increases on to the consumer by raising prices for their product and services. Businesses do this because they must; to be successful, and to make a profit.
However, when it comes to employees, so many businesses say that paying their workers a fair living wage would cost too much. It would cause their businesses to fail. Business owners have a choice in the matter of what they pay their employees. However, they are not required to pay employees more each year – as the cost of living increases – so they choose not to.
If every year, business owners would value the people it takes to make their business successful, as much as they value their other expenses, they would choose to pay their employees more money, and pass that expense on to their customers, as they do other expenses.
But they don’t. They haven’t. They are not required to. And so here we are, actually battling over paying people a decent minimum/living wage.
I would like to ask that all employees making under $15 per hour (as well as anybody else who believes that the minimum/living wage has been far too low for far too long) demand better. You deserve better. You matter every bit as much as other business expenses. Your voice matters every bit as much as those who are successful because of your hard work.
Please contact your members of Congress, and tell them that you want them to support the $15 per hour minimum/living wage.