Let me tell you a little story about "Buy Local."
Washing machine quit working, needs repair part, simple story, right? We went to a local business and ordered said part. We were told it would be two months for it to come in.
OK, we bought a new washer and stored the other to await the part. After two months, we started calling, and the last we heard, the part might make it by July.
It was decided to go online and order said part. Lo and behold, three days later, we had the repair part in hand, end of story!
Tell me again why I should buy local.