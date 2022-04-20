Let me take you back to Nov. 26, 2015, when Donald Trump blatantly made fun of disabled reporter Serge Kovalsky. In that moment, my dislike of the man turned to white-hot hatred.
I am disabled. I am legally blind in my left eye, my left hand is weak and spastic, and my left leg will never be as strong as my right leg.
I grew up here. I know the people of the state. I also know that many of my former teachers and current friends voted for Trump, someone who stated that I – and every other disabled person in the world – am worthless. I know they do not actually feel that way, but if I did not know them personally, I might.
This paper has published letter upon letter lamenting that Trump is no longer in office. I continue to be unable to understand why people who profess to be Christian on Sundays would think that it is OK to ridicule and denigrate people with whom they do not happen to agree every other day of the week.
There is a big difference between disabled and stupid. I have met a lot of people who are disabled, either physically or mentally, and not a single one of them has been anywhere close to being stupid. The only problem here is that the rest of the world seems to think we are.
I don't hold voting for Trump against anybody, not really, but by voting for the man, you betrayed yourselves and all the good things you said you stood for. I understand not wanting to deal with the problems of the world and wishing they had never happened, but implying we would not have these problems if Trump were still in office shows a profound lack of understanding of current events.
It's a lot easier to blame problems on others than think about fixing them. Apparently, it is also easier to ignore the fact that certain groups are shut out by someone in power when you think you might be able to make more money.