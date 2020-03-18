The purpose of this letter is to point out a gross misstatement made by Cal Thomas in his March 12 column. There were quite a few misstatements, but I will point out the one I feel is most egregious.
Thomas stated, “As for the credibility of American intelligence, consider their record during George W. Bush’s administration, beginning with weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, which were never found, resulting in the deaths of many in the unnecessary war that followed.” Thomas is implying that it was the intelligence agencies that led us to believe there were WMDs. This is simply not true.
The George W. Bush administration (especially Vice President Cheney, who would be able to take advantage of cost-plus contracts by his company [Halliburton] if the U.S. were to go to war in Iraq) led the American people to believe that U.S. intelligence found evidence of WMDs, not emphasizing to the American people that there were “substantial disagreements that existed in the intelligence community” regarding whether Iraq had WMDs.
“At one point before the war, CIA Director George Tenet warned the White House not to use sketchy intelligence about Iraqi purchases of uranium in Africa – but the White House inserted it into a presidential speech anyway, much to its later embarrassment.” (www.washingtonpost.com) In addition, the U.N. Inspection Commission warned the U.S. that there were no WMDs in Iraq.
The Bush administration sent Ambassador Joseph Wilson to Niger to verify that Niger had sold Iraq uranium (to use in WMDs). When Wilson could not find any evidence of this, Bush still claimed that Iraq was buying uranium from Niger in his 2003 State of the Union address. Wilson then wrote a Washington Post op-ed with his findings that opposed Bush’s claim. After this, in retaliation, “the Bush administration helped to out Wilson’s then-wife, Valerie Plame, as a covert CIA operative.” (www.democracynow.org)