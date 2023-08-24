I live on a country, residential road, Archies Road. We have oil trucks, semi trucks, trucks hauling other things kicking up dirt, speeding and making pot holes – lots of them – all day.
I cannot get anyone to address this problem. No one will put up signs, no one is giving out tickets, and I get no help getting rid of trucks using our road and not Pershing Boulevard.
I ask whoever is in charge of removing them, where are the laws about trucks on our road? County roads should not have trucks running past our homes at the speeds we're seeing.
I'm appealing for help for this problem. Can anyone help? We need someone to take action. Is anyone hearing me?
