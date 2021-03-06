Here are more questions for Sen. Cynthia Lummis to ask about how the cancel culture is trampling our constitutional rights stated in its preamble:
”To insure domestic tranquility:” Ask why Maxine Waters isn’t up for impeachment for inciting attacks on her fellow legislators. Why weren’t they “welcome” in our two-party system? How did her followers get away with insulting Sen. Cruz and Press Secretary Huckabee-Sanders and their spouses in restaurants? Who was outraged when Sen. Rand Paul, his wife and security guard were pushed while walking on a D.C. street?
Tell Senator Enzi I am sorry not to have written a letter in his defense when I heard over a year ago that he was being harassed with spitting words and blocked as he walked eight blocks from his house to Senate offices. Were any Democratic legislators harassed like that?
“Provide for common defense:” Why didn’t liberal news pundits report on “peaceful protesters” banging on the Supreme Court doors? Isn’t our justice system an equal branch of government as the legislative targeted on Jan. 6? Who is calling for Sen. Schumer’s impeachment for his saying Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch caused a whirlwind (war?), and they would pay the “price” for being conservative?
How were ignored fire-bombings of two Episcopal D.C. churches with the Capitol being evacuated after nearby St. John’s burned not like the Capitol attack? Why didn’t Speaker Pelosi provide for our common defense when she shrugged her shoulders and said, “It’s what people do” when asked about summer riots? Kamala Harris said the riots would not stop, NOR SHOULD THEY! and donated with Hollywood elites bail for jailed criminals.
“Promote the general welfare:” How does opening our borders to the influx of unvaccinated, unvetted people coming with diseases like polio, smallpox, measles and even COVID-19 promote our general welfare? How is that a logical executive order with those refugees flooding our overtaxed welfare system already fraught with people out of jobs closed down by federal regulations and mandates? Where is the governmental concern for our welfare letting drug cartels and child slave markets run rampant through those porous borders?