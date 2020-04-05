I must respond to the letter by Calvin Oliverius published on Wednesday, April 1, in which Mr. Oliverius equates socialism with communism and, by implication, vilifies the Democratic Party by accusing it of hiding "its real agenda."
Must partisanship prevail even at this time of national crisis? Can't we drop it at least during this unsettling and scary time? My hope is that we will reach out to each other, regardless of political party and ideology. That we will be empathic and kind to each other and to those who put their live on the line for us. Why can't we forget our differences and focus on our similarities?
On the same day as Mr. Oliverius' letter, there is one from Mark Reim, thanking all those who care for those of us at risk. I don't know his politics, and it doesn't matter anyway. His focus is on what we do for each other, not what separates us.
Mr. Oliverius makes the statement "Make America Great" is offensive to many because it "exposes and challenges the agenda to destroy America through socialism." I'd like to remind Mr. Oliverius that President Clinton, in one of his inaugural speeches, promised to "Make America Great Again," as President Trump so often does.
So, this cry is not a Republican, nor a Democratic one. It resonates with all of us, regardless of our political party or ideology. As well it should!