One of my friends in Louisiana had a son who suffered from mental illness. The young man had a serious event, and the police were called. He walked toward them carrying a butter knife. He was still a good distance away when they opened fire. He was shot multiple times, and my friend, his father, watched him die. He was Black.
An angry mob of white people pulled Capitol police officers down the stairs and tried to beat them to death with Trump flag poles and Blue Lives Matter flag poles. None of these people were shot. (We know one of the insurrectionists was shot, but she was not part of the mob pulling the officers down the stairs.)