Former City Councilwoman Judy Case is absolutely right. The bus route system does need to return immediately in our community.
This service helps transportation-disadvantaged people and others maintain their self-sufficiency by getting them to work, appointments and shopping, and live happy lives quickly and conveniently.
The bus route system has been running successfully in Cheyenne since 1990. After a two-year layoff, it’s time to get the route buses up and moving again!
