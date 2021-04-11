With Earth Day near, sustainability is top of mind. As a rancher, I am proud that I provide both high-quality beef for consumers today and maintain the land to provide a better future for generations to come.
We ensure that our practices are sustainable for the land, water and wildlife. We monitor pastures closely to ensure they aren’t overgrazed or damaged, raise cattle that are compatible with our natural resources and manage cattle waste to ensure it stays out of waterways.
In fact, we reduced water usage on our ranch by 30% by converting to a low-pressure sprinkler irrigation system. Further, we help support healthy wildlife populations by providing water to antelope and deer, even when our cattle aren’t grazing the pasture, and building access in fence lines so birds and other small wildlife can migrate naturally.
This type of ingenuity and resourcefulness is practiced by farmers and ranchers all over the country.
I’m committed to continuous improvement so that we can produce the beef consumers know and love, while preserving our natural resources. It’s a practice that will allow us to continue living off this land, generation after generation.