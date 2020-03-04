On what is known as the Cheyenne Frontier Days liquor bill, Senate File 134, the biggest thing this bill appears to do is take away the extortion aspect and set a fair price for the malt liquor license. The city of Cheyenne was intent on setting a price of $100,000 in order to get the license in 2020, and hints that it was going to be $200,000 in 2021. CFD has agreed to negotiate, but to be held to a ransom IS NOT RIGHT.
It amazes me, too, that CFD gets 30 days or less to know if they have this license. Contracts for night shows and other events are completed long before that. I would think that even contracts for food vendors and beer distributors are going on before this. These vendors are working with suppliers long before this, so what a shadow to have to live under in order to put on this event each year.