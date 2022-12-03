My friends and I have traveled from Kansas and Wisconsin to Cheyenne to attend Frontier Days for the past 37 years, to enjoy all the festivities on the first weekend of the event.
We have had our fair share of pancakes, watched parades, gone to the Old-Fashioned Melodrama, and attended night shows and rodeos. We have always appreciated all of the work from the volunteers to make this happen.
However, we will no longer be attending events that weekend, and we will miss it. But the CFD committee has decided to take away the rodeo seats we have had all of these years. The prime seats we had over the chutes were originally sold to us under the name of permanent reserves (permanently ours until we no longer wanted them). They have been reclassified as annual tickets, which give us the right to buy tickets early, but not the seats we've always had.
There is now a season ticket category who now have the right to claim our seats (and they have been claimed). To be in this category, one has to buy tickets to all nine rodeos (or all nine night shows), which lets out tourists unlikely to spend the entire nine days in Cheyenne, not to mention the cost.
It is sad to see CFD pander to the high-rollers to the degree of taking away from common tourists, but so be it. There are other places to visit in July.