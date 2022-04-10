In her April 3 letter to the editor, Rose Burrows is interpreting Satan’s contract that appears in "Not My Idea" incorrectly. She thinks it “pit[s] race against race, calling one race inherently evil.”
The contract states, “Whiteness gets to mess endlessly with the lives of your friends, neighbors and loved ones and all fellow humans of color for the purpose of profit. The only price is your soul. Sign below.” Burrows interprets “whiteness” to mean the white race. I see “whiteness” here referring to white privilege. If one signs this contract, they are saying they want to use white privilege for profit. If you don’t sign, you still acknowledge that there is white privilege, but don’t want to use it to your advantage.
Since I am well under 350 words, I would also like to respond to S. Michael Melia’s letter on the same day, where he attempts to define male and female, using the science of XX and XY chromosomes, what I knew about sex determination when I was in high school. Science has acquired more knowledge since then.
I remember when I was in my early 20s in Honduras, visiting an orphanage run by nuns. The nun giving us a tour of the facilities pointed out a child running around and wearing a dress. She told us the child was a hermaphrodite, that they had taken “her” to the States to be tested. Tests showed the child had more estrogen than testosterone, so they were dressing the child as a girl and referring to the child as a girl. When the child got older, they planned to take “her” back to the States for an operation to take away the male organs with which she was born.