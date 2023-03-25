Dear friends, family and Laramie County community members: After meeting with the STRIDE Learning Center Board of Directors, we wanted to share some information about STRIDE Learning Center and upcoming changes to our programming.
Sadly, STRIDE Learning Center’s preschool service, also known as Part B of IDEA Federal Law, must change the current service delivery model. Due to the lack of sufficient funding, STRIDE can no longer sustain the preschool classrooms for both children with educational disabilities and typically developing children. Beginning in August 2023, STRIDE will no longer have inclusive preschool classrooms at our Parsley building. All preschool children with IEPs (Individual Education Programs) in need of an inclusive (combination of pacesetters and students with IEPs) environment, in order to receive a Free Appropriate Public Education in their least restrictive environment (LRE), will receive their specialized instruction and related services in Laramie County Head Start classrooms, school district preschools and private community preschools, as opposed to a STRIDE preschool classroom. Community preschool tuition will continue to be paid by STRIDE to fulfill Free Appropriate Public Education (F.A.P.E.).
A small number of children, according to their IEP, need a separate, more restrictive environment to meet their LRE. To that end, STRIDE will continue to provide preschool classroom opportunities on our campus for special education and related services, without the presence of typical peers in class.
STRIDE Learning Center’s Infant and Toddler program, also known as Part C of IDEA Federal Law, will continue providing the quality service delivery model of home visits, child care visits and facilitated play groups for eligible children from birth to age 3.
One last announcement: In order to complete a comprehensive evaluation for a preschool child, the child must be observed in a preschool setting with typical peers in order to determine educational needs. Therefore, STRIDE will have one Pacesetter-only classroom with a general education preschool teacher and a general education assistant funded by the Pacesetter tuition for the 2023-24 school year.
We thank our community for the last 50 years of support and hope for the continued support for years to come.